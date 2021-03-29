Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Missing endangered bird from Australia located in Taiwan

Taiwanese bird lovers rush to search for bird at request of Australian team

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 14:00
Missing Far Eastern curlew found in Tainan

Missing Far Eastern curlew found in Tainan (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A missing Far Eastern curlew from Australia has been spotted in southern Taiwan following a desperate search for the endangered shorebird.

The avian, tracked by a research team from the University of Queensland using a GPS device, traveled all the way from Australia to Taiwan in an over 6,000-km journey that ended on March 22. A search mission was launched at the request of Australian scientists to check the condition of the bird, reported CNA.

GPS data suggests it arrived in Kaohsiung before flying to Tainan, as local bird enthusiasts rushed to the southern city in search of the curlew. A resident surnamed Li (李) managed to locate it at the Xuejia wetlands on Sunday (March 28) with pictures indicating it was in good condition.

Alerted by human activity around it, the vigilant Far Eastern curlew flew away from the wetlands minutes after the photos were taken, according to Li.

Sightings of Far Eastern curlews have been rare in Taiwan, said Chiu Jen-wu (邱仁武), honorary president of the Tainan Ecological Conservation Association. He believes the migratory shorebird could be making a short stop in Taiwan before it is headed for northeastern China or Siberia for breeding.

The Far Eastern curlew is the largest curlew at 60-66 cm in length and has an extremely long bill up to 20-cm long. The avians spend winter in coastal Australia and New Zealand as well as Southeast Asian countries.

Missing endangered bird from Australia located in Taiwan
Missing Far Eastern curlew found in Tainan (CNA photo)
Far Eastern curlew
bird
avian
shorebird
Australia
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Weather to be hot and dry this week
Weather to be hot and dry this week
2021/03/28 21:00
Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9
Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9
2021/03/28 20:56
Water sports to be allowed off famed beach near Taiwan’s Hualien
Water sports to be allowed off famed beach near Taiwan’s Hualien
2021/03/28 16:22
Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs
Taiwan welcomes appointment of Daniel Kritenbrink to State Department for Asian affairs
2021/03/27 17:56
Balmy weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend
Balmy weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend
2021/03/27 16:29

Updated : 2021-03-29 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day