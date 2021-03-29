Hong Kong veteran actor Liu Kai-chi dies at 66

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong actor Liu Kai-chi (廖啟智) died Sunday (March 28) after a battle with stomach cancer.

Liu appeared in more than 70 films during his 40-year acting career, including blockbusters "Shock Wave," "Z Storm," and "Protégé," as well as 90 TV dramas. "Uncle Chi," as he was called by fans, won Best Supporting Actor at the Hong Kong Film Awards for "Cageman" in 1993 and "The Beast Stalker" in 2009.

Liu's wife, former TVB actress Barbara Chan Man-yee (陳敏兒), stated that Liu had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in December and had since stopped working full-time. The actor was taken to the hospital last Monday (March 22) due to an emergency before passing away on Sunday.

Liu's management agency L&P Entertainment Limited announced Sunday that his family had been by his side when he "returned to the arms of his heavenly father" at Prince of Wales Hospital at 8:32 p.m.

The company asked the public not to disturb the family and said the funeral details would be announced later. The forthcoming dramas "G Storm" and "Back to the Past," featuring Liu and superstar Koo Tin-lok (古天樂), are slated for release later this year.