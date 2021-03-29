Alexa
Night market to return to Taiwan's Taichung after 168-day halt

Zong Zhan Night Market was shut down last year due to lack of operation permit

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/29 12:14
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Zong Zhan Night Market (總站夜市) will return to Taichung this weekend, 168 days after the central city's government shut it down for operating without a permit.

The night market, which opened in Beitun District during the Double Ten holiday last October, was forced to suspend business after it was found to be operating while its permit was still under review. In addition, the large crowds it attracted led to traffic disruptions and noise.

At the time, the operator of the night market explained that his hand had been forced by the mounting operating costs resulting from the delay of the permit review due to the pandemic. However, he apologized for the inconvenience and said that the market would reopen once the permit was issued.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (March 27), the operator announced that Zong Zhan Night Market will make its long-awaited return on April 3. He invited visitors to take advantage of the free test rides offered by the new Taichung MRT Green Line until April 23.

During a press interview, Taichung Economic Development Bureau official Tsai Yung-fu (蔡永福) confirmed that an operating permit had recently been granted to the night market. However, he explained that the permit is effective for only one year and that it will be renewed only after all potential traffic issues are solved.

