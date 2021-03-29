McCollum, Lillard lead Blazers past Raptors 122-117

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3), forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (2... Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3), forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell shakes hands with Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March ... Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell shakes hands with Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) after an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) grabs a rebound away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an... Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) grabs a rebound away from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday,... Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) fouls Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. After a review, Baynes was called for a flagrant foul. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game ... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots over Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) slam dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Rapto... Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) slam dunks the basketball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet reaches in in an attempt to strip the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the se... Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet reaches in in an attempt to strip the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes for a layup after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second ha... Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes for a layup after getting around Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-117 on Sunday night.

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 11 assists for the Blazers, who took command in the third quarter .

Pascal Siakam finished with 26 points and eight rebounds, and Fred VanVleet added 20 points and eight assists for Toronto, which lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

The game was played three days after the trade deadline move in which the Raptors sent Norman Powell to the Blazers for Gary Trent Jr., and Rodney Hood.

Lillard, who sat out Friday night's win at Orlando with a left knee contusion, joined Powell in Portland's three-guard starting lineup.

Derrick Jones Jr., bumped from the lineup, scored Portland's final seven points of the first half, but Hood's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Toronto a 74-68 halftime edge.

The Raptors led 82-75 when Siakam scored on a short jumper with 6:27 left in the third quarter. But Toronto was held scoreless for nearly six minutes, shooting 1 for 12 the rest of the period.

A steal and a dunk by Powell put the Blazers ahead 83-82, and Lillard scored seven points in a 16-2 run that closed the third quarter with Portland leading 91-84.

VanVleet led a late rally that got the Raptors within one with 2:28 left, but McCollum answered with a jumper, a runner and a three-point play.

TIP-INS

Blazers: Powell scored 13 points in his second Portland start. ... F Nassir Little missed the game with an injured thumb.

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry was out with a sore right foot. ... F DeAndre Bembry and G Paul Watson Jr. missed a second game due to the COVID protocol.

UP NEXT

Blazers: Play at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Play at Detroit on Monday night.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports