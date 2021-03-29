Ekblad injured in Panthers' 4-1 win over Stars

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) tries to keep Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) from shooting in the second period during an NHL hockey ... Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) tries to keep Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) from shooting in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) defends as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) tries to score against Panthers goaltender Chri... Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) defends as Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) tries to score against Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) fights Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Sun... Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) fights Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) in the third period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) shoots against Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) in the second period during an NHL hockey game... Dallas Stars left wing Blake Comeau (15) shoots against Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger (60) in the second period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

The Dallas Stars including left wing Roope Hintz (24), defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), left wing Jason Robertson (21), and center Joe Pavelski (16) cel... The Dallas Stars including left wing Roope Hintz (24), defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4), left wing Jason Robertson (21), and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) high-fives left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) who scored against the Dallas Stars in the first period duri... Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) high-fives left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) who scored against the Dallas Stars in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Lineman Ryan Galloway moves to break up a fight between Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) in th... Lineman Ryan Galloway moves to break up a fight between Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) gets checked into the boards by Dallas Stars center Joel L'Esperance (38) in the first period of an NH... Florida Panthers defenseman Riley Stillman (61) gets checked into the boards by Dallas Stars center Joel L'Esperance (38) in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) on a penalty shot in the first period durin... Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91) scores against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) on a penalty shot in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

DALLAS (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice in the first period and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Sunday night after losing standout defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a serious leg injury.

Ekblad was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second period after getting tangled up in the corner with Stars defenseman Esa Lindell following a hit from Lindell. An air cast was placed on his left leg.

Ekblad’s 11 goals this season are tied for the most among NHL defensemen. The two-time All-Star scored the winning goal with 9.3 seconds to play in Florida’s 4-3 overtime win over the Stars on Saturday night after his apparent score with 47.8 seconds was disallowed when a replay review showed he was offside.

The Panthers are two points behind first-place Tampa Bay and one behind second-place Carolina in the Central Division.

Anthony Duclair scored on a penalty shot in the first period and Owen Tippett added an empty netter with 1:05 to play with Huberdeau adding an assist.

Rookie Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who went 1-2-2 during a five-game homestand and are in danger of failing to qualify for the playoffs after reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season.

In a matchup of backup goaltenders, Florida’s Chris Driedger made 33 saves and improved to 9-4-2. Dallas rookie Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots and lost at home in regulation for the first time (3-1-5).

Only 31 seconds after Robertson’s redirect on a power play gave the Stars the lead 4:32 into the game, Huberdeau answered with a wrist shot after taking the puck from Jamie Benn along the right boards.

Duclair gave Florida its first lead at 6:26 on a sweeping forehand on the penalty shot after he got ahead of the field and was hooked by Andrew Cogliano.

Huberdeau added a power-play goal with 6:23 left in the first, shooting through traffic for the 3-1 lead for his third multi-goal game of the season.

The Panthers have won four of the first five meetings between the teams this season.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Detroit on Tuesday night to start a four-game homestand.

Stars: Begin a six-game road trip at Nashville on Tuesday night.

