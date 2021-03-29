Rhenus Logistics Thailand Opens New Free Zone Warehouse at KM 23

The warehouse is part of Rhenus’ plans to synergise its operations to provide added convenience and improved quality at lower costs for its customers.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 29 March 2021 - Leading global logistics service provider Rhenus Logistics announced a new free zone warehouse at Bangna Trad KM 23, Bangkok in Thailand. Strategically located within a 10-kilometre radius of three existing warehouses at KM 19 (General Cargo) and KM 22 (Dangerous Goods), it allows Rhenus to offer a wider range of services to key industries including Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Healthcare, while offering better value for customers. Located within Bangkok's Free Trade Zone, customers can also enjoy duty exemptions. The warehouse provides added convenience to customers who conduct business in the nearby Bangkok metropolitan city, with its close proximity to key freight hubs at Suvarnabhumi Airport and Thailand's major sea ports.

The facility is outfitted with the latest technology from Rhenus, with an eco-friendly design. Electronics and Medical Device customers with specific storage requirements can safely and securely tap on its 450 square-metre temperature and dust-free controlled room, ambient storage facilities and the anti-static testing room. The warehouse supports pallet storage for standard cargo and block space for oversized cargo up to 3 tons, offers flexible in-transit capacity for large shipments, with comprehensive 24-hour security measures within and around the facility.

"The new warehouse in Thailand affirms our commitment to synergise our storage options and solutions to better serve a wider range of industries. With its strategic proximity to the Bangkok Free Trade Zone, we hope to better support evolving warehousing needs by providing more space options, improving quality and all while reducing operational costs for our customers," said Tim Burger, Director Warehousing and Transport, Rhenus Logistics Thailand.

For more information on Rhenus warehouses in Thailand, please visit https://www.rhenus.com/en/th/our-services/warehouse-logistics/ .

