4 police investigated in woman's death in Mexican resort

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors said Sunday they are investigating four municipal police officers in the death of a woman in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

The attorney general’s office in the coastal state of Quintana Roo did not identify the victim, her nationality or how she died.

Tthe office said four Tulum police officers — three men and one woman — were under investigation for their probable involvement in the Saturday evening incident. They said fingerprints and forensic evidence were being examined in the case.

The office did not say why the officers were suspected.

“There will be no impunity for those who participated in the death of the victim, and all the force of the law will be brought to bear to bring those responsible to trial,” the office said in a statement.

Tulum has suffered growing pains from its rapid development, land disputes and gang activity that has begun to mar its reputation as a low-key, peaceful contrast to busier resorts like Cancun and Playa del Carmen.