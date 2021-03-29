Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Capitals beat Rangers 5-4 for 10th victory in 11 games.

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/29 07:10
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunda...
Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey ...
Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third...

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunda...

Washington Capitals right wing Richard Panik (14) collides with New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey ...

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with defenseman Justin Schultz (2) and defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) during the third...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson had two goals, Alex Ovechkin scored his 724th and the Washington Capitals held on to beat the New York Rangers 5-4 on Sunday for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Ovechkin has 11 goals in those 11 games and leads the team with 18. He’s seven shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career list. T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists, Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves.

Colin Blackwell scored twice on his 28th birthday, and Alexis Lafreniere and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

These will meet Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, the opener of the Capitals’ five-game New York area swing.

RED WINGS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and Detroit beat Columus for the second time in two days.

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard made 16 saves. Pickard also was in goal Saturday in the Red Wings' 3-1 victory.

Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots.

Updated : 2021-03-29 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day