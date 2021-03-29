Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SE Missouri St. makes lead last in win over Tennessee Tech

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 06:53
SE Missouri St. makes lead last in win over Tennessee Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Bunch threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Zack Smith was the recipient of those scores and 173 receiving yards and Southeast Missouri State held off Tennessee Tech 24-21 on Sunday.

With a 24-14 lead, Bunch fumbled after an 8-yard loss on a sack at his own 39-yard line. Tennessee Tech used five plays to score when Willie Miller found Jordan Brown on a 26-yard toss with 3:20 left. The score followed a fourth-and-seven conversion as Miller located Hunter Barnhart for 10 yards.

The Redhawks (2-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) picked up a pair of first downs on their final drive to end it.

Bunch finished the first quarter 8-of-9 passing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 21-0 lead. He threw touchdowns of 2 and 61 yards to Smith sandwiched around a 13-yard touchdown run by Geno Hess.

Miller put the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-4) on the board with 1-yard run at the end of a 13-play, 80-yard drive with 6:25 before halftime. Miller later found Brown on a 19-yard scoring reception to reduce Tennessee Tech's deficit to 10 with 44 seconds before halftime.

Miller threw for 166 yards and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-29 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day