Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Europe's top teams win WC qualifiers as Swiss move goalposts

By STEVE DOUGLAS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/29 04:59
England's Harry Kane celebrates his side's first goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Albania and England at Air Alb...
Georgia's Saba Lobzhanidze, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Georg...
France players celebrate after France's Ousmane Dembele, second right, scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soc...
Germany's Serge Gnabry, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer mat...
Italy's Manuel Locatelli (not in the picture) scores against Bulgaria during the World Cup 2022 Group C qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and I...

England's Harry Kane celebrates his side's first goal during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between Albania and England at Air Alb...

Georgia's Saba Lobzhanidze, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Georg...

France players celebrate after France's Ousmane Dembele, second right, scored his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying soc...

Germany's Serge Gnabry, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer mat...

Italy's Manuel Locatelli (not in the picture) scores against Bulgaria during the World Cup 2022 Group C qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and I...

World Cup qualifying in Europe took a quirky turn when the goalposts were removed before a match between Switzerland and Lithuania because they were deemed the incorrect size

It was one of the few things that didn’t go to script on Sunday.

All of the continent’s heavyweight countries secured victories, though Spain left it late -- the second minute of stoppage time, to be precise -- to see off Georgia 2-1 after falling behind.

Like Spain, France started its qualification campaign with an unexpected draw at home but also got back on track in its second game, easing to a 2-0 win at Kazakhstan.

Italy stretched its unbeaten streak to 24 games with a 2-0 win in Bulgaria, and England also moved onto a maximum six points in group play with a 2-0 victory at Albania. Germany made it two straight wins to open qualifying, too, by beating Romania 1-0 away.

Meanwhile, Denmark became the latest European team to use the World Cup qualifiers to direct attention to workers’ rights in 2022 host Qatar. Its players wore red T-shirts with the slogan “Football supports change” for the customary team photo before kicking off against Moldova, which Denmark went on to beat 8-0.

The Danish soccer federation said the shirts will be signed and auctioned to raise money for projects with Amnesty International that help migrant workers in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Updated : 2021-03-29 06:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day