2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at convenience store

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 05:12
ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station on Sunday, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted. The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.

A Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson said investigators were still “actively investigating” but didn’t release any additional information.

Updated : 2021-03-29 06:36 GMT+08:00

