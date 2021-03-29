Alexa
Helicopter crashes in Alaska killing 5, seriously injuring 1

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 04:19
PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A helicopter crashed in Alaska killing five people and leaving one in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

The Eurocopter AS50 crashed under unknown circumstances near Butte at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Sunday that they received a report of an overdue helicopter and the location of possible crash debris Saturday night.

A rescue team from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site in the area of Knik Glacier just after 10 p.m., troopers wrote. The team arrived to find five occupants dead and a sole survivor, who was taken to a hospital.

No identities were immediately released, but authorities are notifying next of kin.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard, and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group will attempt recovery efforts at the site Sunday. A temporary flight restriction is in place near Knik Glacier until 11 a.m. Monday for a recovery mission. Pilots should avoid the area, troopers say.

The National Transportation Safety Board said an investigator was headed to the crash scene.

Updated : 2021-03-29 06:34 GMT+08:00

