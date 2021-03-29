Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 03:19
Adam Yates wins 100th edition of Tour of Catalonia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Adam Yates won the 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia on Sunday, finishing ahead of his Ineos-Grenadiers teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

Thomas De Gendt clinched the 133-kilometer (82-mile) seventh and final stage that ended in Barcelona.

Yates finished the seven-day race 45 seconds ahead of Porte and 49 seconds in front of Thomas.

Veteran Alejandro Valverde was fourth overall with Movistar, more than a minute behind Yates.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-29 05:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day