Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings

By Associated Press
2021/03/29 01:07
4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings

BERLIN (AP) — A woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.

Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman's ex-partner.

A spokesman for Lower Austria police said a witness reported finding a car with two bodies inside early Sunday afternoon in the Mistelbach district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital.

Officers didn't immediately find a firearm at the scene before cordoning it off for specialist investigators, said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner.

Heavily armed police went to the ex-partner's home but did not find him there. The man is not currently being treated as a suspect, said Schwaigerlehner.

In a separate incident, police in neighboring Switzerland said Sunday that two people, a 44 -year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were found dead near the southern town of Bellinzona.

Local newspaper Corriere del Ticino reported that police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.

Updated : 2021-03-29 03:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day