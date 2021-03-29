Alexa
Osaka makes 4th round in Miami for 1st time with walkover

By STEVEN WINE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/29 00:42
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. ...

MIAMI (AP) — Naomi Osaka advanced to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the first time in her career Sunday when qualifier Nina Stojanovic withdrew from their match shortly before the scheduled start because of a right thigh injury.

Osaka, ranked No. 2, has won 22 consecutive matches since her most recent defeat in February 2020, and she earned her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month. But in Miami, where she is making her fifth appearance, she has previously made early exits.

Among the matches scheduled for later Sunday were No. 4-seeded Sofia Kenin against No. 27 Ons Jabeur, and No. 6 Karolina Pliskova against No. 29 Jessica Pegula. In men's play, No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was to take on Alexei Popyrin.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-29 01:57 GMT+08:00

