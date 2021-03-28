All Times EDT

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Washington 33 22 7 4 48 114 95 12-4-2 10-3-2 9-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 35 22 9 4 48 105 82 13-1-2 9-8-2 7-3-0 Pittsburgh 35 22 11 2 46 115 93 15-3-1 7-8-1 7-2-1 Boston 30 17 8 5 39 83 72 8-3-2 9-5-3 5-3-2 Philadelphia 33 16 13 4 36 102 120 8-7-3 8-6-1 3-6-1 N.Y. Rangers 33 15 14 4 34 103 87 7-6-3 8-8-1 5-4-1 New Jersey 32 12 16 4 28 78 101 4-11-2 8-5-2 4-5-1 Buffalo 33 6 23 4 16 68 118 2-11-2 4-12-2 0-9-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82 13-2-0 11-6-2 6-4-0 Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84 11-1-3 12-6-0 7-1-2 Florida 34 21 9 4 46 111 97 10-4-3 11-5-1 6-4-0 Chicago 35 16 14 5 37 102 111 9-5-2 7-9-3 3-7-0 Nashville 35 17 17 1 35 89 105 9-7-0 8-10-1 6-3-1 Columbus 35 13 14 8 34 90 113 7-6-6 6-8-2 3-4-3 Dallas 31 11 11 9 31 88 84 7-5-7 4-6-2 3-3-4 Detroit 35 11 20 4 26 75 114 8-8-3 3-12-1 4-5-1

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Vegas 32 23 8 1 47 104 74 13-2-1 10-6-0 7-3-0 Colorado 33 21 8 4 46 113 75 13-4-2 8-4-2 8-0-2 Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78 13-3-0 8-7-1 8-2-0 St. Louis 34 16 13 5 37 98 110 4-8-3 12-5-2 2-5-3 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 10-8-3 6-6-2 4-4-2 Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90 6-4-4 7-9-2 4-5-1 San Jose 33 13 16 4 30 91 115 5-6-2 8-10-2 4-5-1 Anaheim 35 10 19 6 26 78 116 5-11-3 5-8-3 3-7-0

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away L10 Toronto 34 22 10 2 46 114 88 12-6-1 10-4-1 4-6-0 Winnipeg 35 21 12 2 44 114 98 10-5-1 11-7-1 5-4-1 Edmonton 35 21 13 1 43 119 101 12-8-0 9-5-1 7-2-1 Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87 6-5-2 8-3-7 4-2-4 Calgary 36 16 17 3 35 95 107 9-6-1 7-11-2 5-5-0 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 9-9-2 7-9-1 6-3-1 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 8-6-4 4-14-0 4-3-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 3, Columbus 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4, San Jose 0

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.