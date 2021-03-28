Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30
Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41
Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 19 13 4 1 1 28 60 46
Manitoba 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 50
Stockton 16 8 7 1 0 17 53 48
Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49
Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 14 11 2 0 1 23 63 34
Texas 16 9 5 2 0 20 58 53
Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37
Rockford 17 6 10 1 0 13 48 65
Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69
Cleveland 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 35
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46
Hershey 16 10 4 2 0 22 53 41
Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38
Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36
WB/Scranton 15 5 6 3 1 14 44 53
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39
San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69
Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55
Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82
San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57
Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56
Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Stockton 7, Belleville 1

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 4

Texas 4, Cleveland 3

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 3

Chicago 6, Rockford 3

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 1

Henderson 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Tucson 1

Utica at Syracuse, ppd

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 4 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-29 00:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Taiwan employer pays migrant worker NT$8,938 in NT$1 coins
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwanese users of Ashley Madison rise 35% during pandemic
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan reports incursions by record 20 Chinese warplanes in one day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day