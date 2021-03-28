All Times EDT

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 19 13 4 1 1 28 60 46 Manitoba 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 50 Stockton 16 8 7 1 0 17 53 48 Toronto 16 8 7 0 1 17 50 49 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 14 11 2 0 1 23 63 34 Texas 16 9 5 2 0 20 58 53 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Rockford 17 6 10 1 0 13 48 65 Iowa 16 5 9 2 0 12 43 69 Cleveland 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 35

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Hershey 16 10 4 2 0 22 53 41 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 15 5 6 3 1 14 44 53 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 20 11 8 0 1 23 67 55 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 San Jose 17 6 6 4 1 17 47 57 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Hartford 5, Bridgeport 2

Stockton 7, Belleville 1

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 4

Texas 4, Cleveland 3

Lehigh Valley 6, Binghamton 3

Chicago 6, Rockford 3

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 1

Henderson 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Tucson 1

Utica at Syracuse, ppd

Sunday's Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 4 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stockton at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.