THROUGH MARCH 27
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|.99
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|28
|1662
|48
|1.73
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|23
|1.93
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1627
|54
|1.99
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|12
|732
|25
|2.05
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|24
|1427
|49
|2.06
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1421
|52
|2.20
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|7
|379
|14
|2.22
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|695
|26
|2.24
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|826
|31
|2.25
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|14
|842
|32
|2.28
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|16
|867
|33
|2.28
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|38
|2.29
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|11
|666
|26
|2.34
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|922
|36
|2.34
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|16
|922
|36
|2.34
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|18
|956
|38
|2.38
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|2.39
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|15
|873
|35
|2.41
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|18
|1046
|42
|2.41
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1627
|21
|5
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|28
|1662
|20
|7
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|24
|1427
|17
|7
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|27
|1597
|16
|9
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1421
|14
|6
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1401
|14
|8
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|23
|1346
|14
|5
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|23
|1360
|13
|8
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|20
|1215
|13
|5
|2
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|18
|1089
|13
|4
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|12
|12
|1
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|24
|1454
|12
|8
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1451
|12
|11
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|12
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|17
|959
|11
|3
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|25
|1451
|10
|10
|4
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|20
|1215
|10
|5
|5
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|20
|1101
|10
|7
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|19
|1062
|9
|10
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|18
|956
|9
|6
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|16
|922
|9
|5
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|3
|63
|.955
|2
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1627
|54
|718
|.930
|21
|5
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|28
|1662
|48
|638
|.930
|20
|7
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|12
|732
|25
|327
|.929
|8
|2
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|23
|297
|.928
|8
|3
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|24
|1427
|49
|618
|.927
|17
|7
|0
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|16
|922
|36
|444
|.925
|9
|5
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|922
|36
|438
|.924
|7
|8
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|18
|956
|38
|456
|.923
|9
|6
|0
|Chris Driedger
|Florida
|14
|842
|32
|384
|.923
|8
|4
|2
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|18
|1064
|45
|537
|.923
|6
|7
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1421
|52
|618
|.922
|14
|6
|3
|Michael Hutchinson
|Toronto
|6
|301
|12
|142
|.922
|3
|2
|0
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|38
|443
|.921
|12
|5
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|11
|666
|26
|298
|.920
|4
|3
|4
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|24
|1454
|66
|754
|.920
|12
|8
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|13
|747
|31
|349
|.918
|5
|5
|2
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|17
|959
|39
|438
|.918
|11
|3
|1
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|17
|929
|43
|480
|.918
|8
|6
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1494
|69
|767
|.917
|12
|12
|1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|28
|1662
|5
|20
|7
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|24
|1427
|4
|17
|7
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|27
|1627
|3
|21
|5
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|1421
|3
|14
|6
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|24
|1372
|3
|7
|12
|5
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|18
|1018
|3
|6
|9
|3
|Kevin Lankinen
|Chicago
|24
|1454
|2
|12
|8
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1451
|2
|12
|11
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|17
|995
|2
|12
|5
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|17
|959
|2
|11
|3
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|16
|922
|2
|9
|5
|1
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|17
|847
|2
|8
|4
|1
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|14
|826
|2
|7
|4
|3
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|14
|805
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Carolina
|12
|732
|2
|8
|2
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|715
|2
|8
|3
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|695
|2
|8
|3
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|677
|2
|5
|5
|2
|Scott Wedgewood
|New Jersey
|11
|662
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|6
|365
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|4
|181
|2
|2
|1
|0