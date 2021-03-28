Alexa
ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 22:06
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103
Indy 38 24 11 3 0 51 119 106
Orlando 37 20 13 3 1 44 111 112
Greenville 39 17 12 8 2 44 112 122
South Carolina 37 16 13 6 2 40 107 117
Jacksonville 35 15 14 3 3 36 87 100
Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 19 12 4 2 1 27 62 44
Wichita 41 24 12 4 1 53 122 110
Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107
Utah 39 17 13 4 5 43 118 133
Kansas City 38 16 14 6 2 40 102 110
Tulsa 40 19 18 2 1 41 91 104
Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 3

Florida 5, Wheeling 3

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

Fort Wayne 3, Indy 2

Rapid City 6, Allen 4

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Utah 6, Tulsa 3

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-29 00:27 GMT+08:00

