All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|33
|22
|7
|4
|48
|114
|95
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|22
|9
|4
|48
|105
|82
|Pittsburgh
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|115
|93
|Boston
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|83
|72
|Philadelphia
|33
|16
|13
|4
|36
|102
|120
|N.Y. Rangers
|33
|15
|14
|4
|34
|103
|87
|New Jersey
|32
|12
|16
|4
|28
|78
|101
|Buffalo
|33
|6
|23
|4
|16
|68
|118
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|34
|24
|8
|2
|50
|123
|82
|Carolina
|33
|23
|7
|3
|49
|112
|84
|Florida
|34
|21
|9
|4
|46
|111
|97
|Chicago
|35
|16
|14
|5
|37
|102
|111
|Nashville
|35
|17
|17
|1
|35
|89
|105
|Columbus
|35
|13
|14
|8
|34
|90
|113
|Dallas
|31
|11
|11
|9
|31
|88
|84
|Detroit
|35
|11
|20
|4
|26
|75
|114
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|32
|23
|8
|1
|47
|104
|74
|Colorado
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|113
|75
|Minnesota
|32
|21
|10
|1
|43
|94
|78
|St. Louis
|34
|16
|13
|5
|37
|98
|110
|Arizona
|35
|16
|14
|5
|37
|92
|103
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|13
|6
|32
|91
|90
|San Jose
|33
|13
|16
|4
|30
|91
|115
|Anaheim
|35
|10
|19
|6
|26
|78
|116
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|114
|88
|Winnipeg
|35
|21
|12
|2
|44
|114
|98
|Edmonton
|35
|21
|13
|1
|43
|119
|101
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|Calgary
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|95
|107
|Vancouver
|37
|16
|18
|3
|35
|100
|120
|Ottawa
|36
|12
|20
|4
|28
|94
|135
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2
Detroit 3, Columbus 1
Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Nashville 3, Chicago 1
Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT
Calgary 4, Winnipeg 2
Arizona 4, San Jose 0
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, ppd
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.