NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 22:00
All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 33 22 7 4 48 114 95
N.Y. Islanders 35 22 9 4 48 105 82
Pittsburgh 35 22 11 2 46 115 93
Boston 30 17 8 5 39 83 72
Philadelphia 33 16 13 4 36 102 120
N.Y. Rangers 33 15 14 4 34 103 87
New Jersey 32 12 16 4 28 78 101
Buffalo 33 6 23 4 16 68 118
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 34 24 8 2 50 123 82
Carolina 33 23 7 3 49 112 84
Florida 34 21 9 4 46 111 97
Chicago 35 16 14 5 37 102 111
Nashville 35 17 17 1 35 89 105
Columbus 35 13 14 8 34 90 113
Dallas 31 11 11 9 31 88 84
Detroit 35 11 20 4 26 75 114
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 32 23 8 1 47 104 74
Colorado 33 21 8 4 46 113 75
Minnesota 32 21 10 1 43 94 78
St. Louis 34 16 13 5 37 98 110
Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103
Los Angeles 32 13 13 6 32 91 90
San Jose 33 13 16 4 30 91 115
Anaheim 35 10 19 6 26 78 116
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 34 22 10 2 46 114 88
Winnipeg 35 21 12 2 44 114 98
Edmonton 35 21 13 1 43 119 101
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Calgary 36 16 17 3 35 95 107
Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120
Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 3, Columbus 1

Vegas 3, Colorado 2, OT

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Florida 4, Dallas 3, OT

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 2

Arizona 4, San Jose 0

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, ppd

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-29 00:27 GMT+08:00

