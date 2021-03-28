Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 28, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;13;79%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and cooler;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;29;24;NW;24;48%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;16;3;Plenty of sun;19;4;NNE;4;37%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;11;Breezy in the p.m.;21;13;ESE;18;49%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;11;8;Mostly sunny;18;5;SW;27;60%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with some sun;0;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;4;0;SSE;19;68%;78%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cooler;12;7;Areas of low clouds;11;7;E;9;52%;14%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning flurries;2;-12;Breezy and cold;-2;-10;WSW;26;87%;72%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, less humid;23;18;Periods of sun;23;15;S;10;73%;28%;8

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;19;8;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;9;55%;70%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;21;18;Periods of rain;22;18;NW;14;81%;86%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;22;9;Sunny and nice;23;9;WNW;19;25%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Downpours;31;23;SSW;8;79%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;Very windy;33;21;Clouds and sun;34;21;ESE;10;39%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;35;29;Partly sunny;35;29;S;16;59%;18%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;NE;18;68%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;6;WSW;15;13%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny intervals;15;6;Partly sunny;17;5;SE;10;47%;33%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Clouds breaking;18;6;W;14;61%;27%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;20;11;A couple of t-storms;19;11;SE;10;71%;70%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;30;18;ESE;9;44%;9%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;13;5;Rather cloudy;17;9;S;11;50%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;14;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;19;5;SSW;16;57%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;20;3;Partly sunny;15;3;ENE;9;57%;34%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;14;0;Mostly cloudy;17;4;NNW;9;55%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A morning shower;22;18;A shower or two;23;13;SE;12;72%;55%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;Inc. clouds;29;20;NNE;10;43%;64%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;WNW;15;57%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;NNE;19;31%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;25;15;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;NNW;11;50%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;A thunderstorm;27;20;SSE;7;67%;63%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;SSE;13;58%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Windy and cooler;9;1;Sunny and windy;17;9;SSW;31;39%;5%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;9;75%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A touch of rain;8;6;A shower in the a.m.;13;5;WSW;20;74%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;25;18;Sunny and breezy;24;18;N;27;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;22;9;Breezy in the a.m.;24;14;S;25;40%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;9;81%;76%;3

Delhi, India;Sunlit and very warm;36;21;Hot with hazy sun;37;21;E;11;33%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;-3;NNE;15;21%;61%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;24;Hot, becoming breezy;38;24;SSE;17;44%;30%;10

Dili, East Timor;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;29;25;SW;6;80%;85%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;15;11;Decreasing clouds;17;7;SW;29;75%;5%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain;14;5;Morning rain, cooler;9;5;N;10;64%;80%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy this morning;18;16;Partly sunny;20;16;E;31;72%;26%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;23;Humid and warmer;30;24;SE;10;80%;18%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;26;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;ESE;12;58%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;22;Nice with sunshine;31;21;E;18;57%;4%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;5;1;A little rain;4;3;SSW;28;93%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;14;55%;15%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;An afternoon shower;30;23;S;12;69%;48%;10

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;27;21;An afternoon shower;27;20;ENE;17;64%;77%;7

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;39;23;Hazy sunshine;36;24;S;7;26%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;28;15;N;16;56%;4%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;12;6;Mostly cloudy;11;1;E;13;76%;36%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of p.m. rain;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;WNW;10;77%;79%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;NNW;17;59%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;NNW;12;58%;19%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;22;7;Mostly sunny;19;3;NE;10;32%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;Hazy and breezy;33;23;WSW;24;56%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;24;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNE;10;45%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and breezy;34;20;Hazy sunshine;34;21;NNW;24;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mainly cloudy, mild;16;4;Cooler with a shower;11;4;N;14;65%;64%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;A passing shower;30;25;NE;19;60%;73%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;NW;9;73%;59%;6

Kolkata, India;Very warm;36;27;Hazy and very warm;37;28;SSW;11;48%;25%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;6;80%;75%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;12;4;A little a.m. rain;12;4;ESE;10;72%;81%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;12;74%;49%;7

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds, nice;24;19;High clouds;24;19;SSE;13;73%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;24;14;Partly sunny;23;15;SE;13;61%;39%;5

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;12;8;Mostly sunny;19;6;SW;19;59%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Very warm;31;16;Sunny;29;14;SSE;10;36%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SW;10;69%;23%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;22;9;Partly sunny, warm;22;10;SE;9;33%;19%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy with showers;31;26;A p.m. shower or two;31;27;SSW;18;73%;88%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SE;5;82%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;Warm with some sun;36;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;E;11;55%;27%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;19;13;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;10;SSE;17;63%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Not as warm;25;12;NNE;10;45%;12%;12

Miami, United States;Humid;28;24;Clouds and sun;28;24;ENE;13;66%;36%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;7;0;Partly sunny;10;2;S;9;62%;58%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;33;27;Partly sunny;33;27;ESE;18;61%;5%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;22;19;Spotty showers;22;19;SSE;33;69%;86%;4

Montreal, Canada;Windy with rain;10;-1;Very windy, colder;4;0;W;41;37%;16%;5

Moscow, Russia;Sun and some clouds;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;5;-3;S;10;69%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;Not as hot;34;27;Periods of sun;35;27;S;11;53%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;NNE;14;57%;70%;9

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;6;Windy and cooler;12;4;NW;41;36%;0%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;6;Sunshine;20;6;WNW;12;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. shower;2;-2;A little a.m. snow;1;-5;SSW;16;91%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;17;13;Mostly sunny;20;10;S;15;59%;3%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Showers around;14;4;SSW;17;74%;65%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy with rain;11;-5;Very windy, colder;4;-2;SSW;42;41%;1%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;E;14;76%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;33;25;A shower and t-storm;33;25;NW;15;62%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;A few showers;29;24;ENE;15;82%;78%;9

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;17;5;Sunny and warmer;23;5;SE;9;57%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Sunny and very warm;32;19;SSW;13;43%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;SSW;11;51%;35%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNW;13;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;21;A passing shower;34;22;E;10;47%;59%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning out cloudy;11;6;Partly sunny;18;5;W;12;47%;24%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;19;4;Mostly cloudy;14;0;SSW;15;40%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;W;11;63%;68%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy, nice;23;13;Turning cloudy;27;15;SE;8;52%;26%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;A morning shower;29;23;E;10;80%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A few flurries;2;-3;Inc. clouds;0;-3;NNE;26;55%;12%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clearing and cooler;9;2;A touch of rain;9;7;SSW;20;78%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;N;11;60%;55%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy this morning;26;14;Hazy sun;27;13;NE;15;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;19;5;Nice with sunshine;20;6;N;10;69%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;13;1;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;6;S;14;57%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;18;11;NW;13;54%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;28;17;A shower and t-storm;27;19;ENE;22;68%;80%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;28;24;Breezy with a shower;29;24;E;25;73%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;N;12;60%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Sunny and nice;24;10;E;11;22%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;25;12;SW;9;45%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;22;A passing shower;30;22;NNE;14;70%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;13;Partly sunny;23;11;E;16;42%;29%;3

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;8;1;Sun and clouds;10;1;ENE;10;65%;37%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing and cooler;11;6;Milder;15;5;W;11;51%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warmer;24;15;Rain and drizzle;23;13;ESE;16;59%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;WNW;9;74%;79%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;15;0;Clouds and sun;13;2;WNW;12;60%;66%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;25;69%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;7;5;Showers around;13;9;WSW;18;71%;64%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;17;A shower in the a.m.;22;17;SSE;12;65%;82%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;More clouds than sun;28;20;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;SW;9;71%;34%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;A touch of rain;7;5;SSW;23;75%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Spotty p.m. showers;16;6;A shower or two;9;5;WSW;12;75%;74%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;13;1;Sunny;11;3;NE;13;50%;21%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and cooler;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;9;S;13;21%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;N;16;48%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;20;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;E;9;60%;19%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Afternoon rain;18;16;Partly sunny, mild;21;14;NW;14;72%;3%;7

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;11;-1;Partly sunny, breezy;7;3;SSW;29;50%;1%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;21;14;Sunny and nice;21;13;E;8;46%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;ESE;10;66%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;3;-8;Turning cloudy, mild;11;-3;NW;16;17%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;8;1;Brilliant sunshine;10;2;E;7;50%;4%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;14;3;Partly sunny;18;7;WNW;11;50%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;38;24;Very hot;39;24;WNW;8;49%;33%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;8;-2;Spotty showers;10;6;SSW;12;69%;84%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler with some sun;10;3;A little rain;10;8;SW;12;80%;82%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;20;17;A morning shower;21;16;N;33;78%;42%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;W;11;43%;4%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and chilly;9;-3;Sunny, but chilly;8;-2;NE;6;46%;4%;6

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-03-28 21:22 GMT+08:00

