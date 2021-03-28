Alexa
Weather to be hot and dry this week

Summertime temperatures expected Tuesday to Thursday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/28 21:00
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot weather with little rain is forecast across Taiwan for the coming week, with highs reaching 35 degrees Celsius for southern Taiwan, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Sunday (March 28).

For the next ten days, there will be almost no rain in the western part of the country, according to Wu. He added the weather pattern will put extra pressure on the government to better tackle the drought, per CNA.

Wu predicted partly sunny, stable weather across Taiwan until Thursday (April 1), with chances of sporadic showers only for mountainous areas, especially in the east. Daytime temperatures will be “as warm as summer” from Tuesday to Thursday, with high temperatures possibly reaching above 32 degrees across Taiwan and 35 degrees in the south, he added.

During the early half of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday on Friday and Saturday, the weather across Taiwan will still be partly sunny, with chances of occasional afternoon showers for mountainous areas and the east.

A weak weather front will sweep across the country next Sunday, bringing short rains only to wind-facing areas, such as the northern coast, mountainous areas in the north, and the eastern side of the country, the meteorologist said. Cloudiness will increase, and temperatures will drop to about 25 degrees for northern Taiwan, he added.

The partly clear and stable weather pattern will resume next Monday, with temperatures rising again and chances of short rains for the east, Wu said.

The dry weather is uncharacteristic of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, which is traditionally associated with rain.
