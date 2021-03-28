Taiwan's Treasure Hill Light Festival to run through May 9

The 2021 Treasure Hill Light Festival is taking place at the Treasure Hill Artist Village through May 9. (Treasure Hill Light Festival photo) The 2021 Treasure Hill Light Festival is taking place at the Treasure Hill Artist Village through May 9. (Treasure Hill Light Festival photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Treasure Hill Light Festival, which will take place at Treasure Hill Artist Village through May 9, will feature the installations of 13 contemporary artists.

Located in the outskirts of Taipei, the annual art event, which this year has a theme of “dwell in light,” has invited artists to explore their own ideas of "home."

Catherine Lee (李曉雯), the art director of the festival, said the show is divided into three areas and will look at the relationships between artists and the land or with their families.

Behind the bright lights lie occasionally dark stories. Take Hong Jun-yuan's (洪鈞元) video "Gap/ Seam: Spread of Memory," which deals with a “broken” home.

Yao Chung-han's (姚仲涵) installation, "An Electronic Monster #21 Scan the Trace," brings life to a house with shimmering lights and music. The work also transforms the waterside frontage into a theater, according to the organizer.

"Obtuse Angle," produced by Hung Tzu-ni (洪梓倪), leans on the experience of opening doors for its effects.

“Try to picture the moment when we do nothing at home but just sit there watching the doors being opened or shut," said the artist.

According to Hung, when the doors open, sensors trip on flowing lights along with high-frequency sounds.

"I wanted to create a sense of spatial seclusion and intimacy as they open and shut," Hung said.

For more information, please visit the festival’s Facebook page.



'Flowing Like a River' by Chuang Chih-wei (Treasure Hill Light Festival photo)



(Treasure Hill Light Festival photo)



(Treasure Hill Light Festival photo)