Taiwanese fishing boat launch goes awry

No injuries reported in the accident

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/28 20:20
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The launch of a fishing boat went more than a little sideways when the top of the vessel veered vertiginously toward the water after its entrance into Kaohsiung Harbor on Saturday (March 27), CNA reported.

Facebook users posted photos of the 700-ton ship perched on a slipway moments before the debacle. Captions detailed the fanfare of the event, which included cash-filled red envelopes scattered into the air alongside the pop and bang of firecrackers.

Footage of the launch obtained by the Public Television Service Foundation shows the moment when the boat begins to tilt as it hits the water, almost submerging the gunwale.

Shortly after the launch, the San Yang Shipbuilding Co. dispatched two boats to tow the distressed vessel back to the shipyard.

The Kaohsiung Harbor Police Department said its own inquiry found no holes in the ship’s hull and that the shipbuilders were investigating. A preliminary examination pointed to improper ballast as the cause of the troubles, according to the company.

No one was reported injured in the accident.


(YouTube, Public Television Service Foundation video)
