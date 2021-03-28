Alexa
Taiwan condemns junta following Myanmar's bloodiest day since coup

At least 114 civilians killed in Myanmar Saturday, MOFA joins international outcry over escalating violence by Southeast Asian country's security forces

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/28 19:37
Anti-coup protesters run as one uses fire extinguisher to counter the impact of tear gas fired by riot policemen in Yangon, Myanmar, March 3... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the bloodiest day since Myanmar's junta began employing deadly force to crack down on protesters, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned that nation's military leadership and called for it to restore democracy peacefully.

The eighth week of protests in Myanmar ended with the single deadliest day since demonstrators first took to the streets to protest the coup that toppled the country's democratically elected government. Saturday (March 27) saw at least 114 people killed by security forces, including a 13-year-old, according to independent news agency Myanmar Now.

In a statement released Sunday (March 28), MOFA expressed "solemn condemnation over the continued use of lethal force by the Myanmar military to suppress peaceful protesters. It stated that as a country that embraces peace, freedom, and democracy, Taiwan cannot accept the violence against civilians in the Southeast Asian country.

The ministry further stated that the Myanmar junta's crackdown only exacerbates the chaotic situation, which has seriously impacted the country's society, politics, and economy.

Saying Myanmar's military "cannot avoid the blame," MOFA urged it to cease the use of force and instead resolve the conflict with "peaceful and rational dialogue" and restore the country's democratic processes.

The defense chiefs of the U.K., U.S., Japan, Australia, and eight other nations published a joint statement condemning Saturday's killings, which coincided with Myanmar's annual Armed Forces Day. "A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting — not harming — the people it serves," it read.

American Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Twitter that the U.S. is "horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few."

The military of Myanmar, known as the Tatmadaw, declared a state of emergency on Feb. 1 and seized control of the government, citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in the parliamentary elections late last year. The military arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and many other leaders in their party, the National League for Democracy.

Thousands have since taken to the streets in overwhelmingly peaceful protests across the country. After the first reports surfaced of protesters being shot by security forces, Taiwan's foreign ministry urged a peaceful resolution to the dispute and return to democracy.
Myanmar
Myanmar coup
Myanmar protests
junta
MOFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Aung San Suu Kyi

Updated : 2021-03-28 19:46 GMT+08:00

