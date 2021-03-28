England wins toss, elects to field in final ODI vs. India

PUNE, India (AP) — England has won the toss and elected to field in the third and final one-day international against India on Sunday.

England brought back fast bowler Mark Wood into the playing XI instead of Tom Curran while India included Thangarasu Natarajan in place of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

India captain Virat Kohli, who lost the third successive toss, said he would have fielded first too.

“The old saying is the toss is not in your control, it’s completely out of my control now!”

The series is tied 1-1 as England came back strongly and chased down the target of 337 in the second ODI for the loss of only four wickets.

England’s stand-in captain Jos Buttler, who also led in the second game in the absence of the injured Eoin Morgan, said the wicket looked good for batting.

“Very proud of the way we played last match, committing to our style and fashion of playing,” he said.

Team:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul , Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Thangarasu Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

