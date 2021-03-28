Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 12:48
6 dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A small plane heading for Arizona crashed in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora on Saturday, killing six people and injuring another, authorities said.

The Cessna had taken off from the city of Hermosillo in Sonora on a flight to Tucson, Arizona, when it crashed shortly after takeoff.

The dead included a Sonora state government economic development official, Leonardo Ciscomani. The pilot was also among the dead.

The state prosecutors’ office said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Updated : 2021-03-28 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public