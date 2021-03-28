Kings beat Cavs on Barnes' 3-pointer at the buzzer

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball ga... Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, middle, is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., left, and guard Collin Sexton during the... Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, middle, is defended by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., left, and guard Collin Sexton during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (25) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro, middle, and forward Dean Wade defend during the first h... Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (25) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro, middle, and forward Dean Wade defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Cleveland Cavaliers coach J. B. Bickerstaff gestures to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings i... Cleveland Cavaliers coach J. B. Bickerstaff gestures to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brodric Thomas (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in... Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brodric Thomas (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dribbles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavalierss in Sacramen... Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dribbles during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavalierss in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif... Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer after catching an inbounds pass from the opposite end of the court and the Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-98 on Saturday night.

Barnes finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists, and Richaun Holmes added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Sacramento has won four straight, matching its longest streak of the season.

Collin Sexton scored 26 points, including a layup with 1.6 seconds remaining after Holmes was called for goaltending.

That made it 98-97. Fox then heaved the ball from one baseline to Barnes, who caught the ball and took a few steps before launching a 26-footer as the buzzer sounded. As soon as the ball went through the net, Kings players stormed the court and mobbed Barnes.

The play was reviewed and upheld.

Darius Garland had 18 points for Cleveland, which led for most of the fourth quarter.

CAVS GO SMALL

The Cavs were without a true center after Jarrett Allen was held out for the first time since being acquired from Brooklyn as part of a multi-team trade in January. Allen suffered a concussion after getting elbowed in the head during Friday’s game against the Lakers.

That left Cleveland in a bind and forced Larry Nance Jr. to move from forward to center. On Friday the Cavs agreed to a buyout with Andre Drummond. JaVale McGee was traded to Denver before the deadline. The Cavs got 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein in return but Hartenstein was held out after arriving in Sacramento by plane earlier in the day.

KINGS NEWCOMERS PLAY

Two days after being acquired in a series of trades, Kings newcomers Delon Wright, Terence Davis II and Moe Harkless were on the floor together as part of Sacramento’s second unit late in the first quarter.

Wright scored the first points for the trio, spinning past Cleveland’s Dean Wade for a layup and foul. He finished with four points, Davis had six and Harkless added two assists and one rebound.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Sexton had missed the previous two games with a sore right hamstring. … Cleveland is 4-25 when trailing at halftime.

Kings: Marvin Bagley (broken finger) missed his sixth consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Visit the Jazz on Monday.

Kings: Head to San Antonio for two games against the Spurs, on Monday and Wednesday.

