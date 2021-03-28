Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Dixie State beats former conference foe Fort Lewis 60-0

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 12:10
Dixie State beats former conference foe Fort Lewis 60-0

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kody Wilstead tied his career high and the Dixie State record with five TD passes on Saturday night, and Dixie State closed its spring football season with a 60-0 win over Fort Lewis.

Wilstead passed for 282 yards and Deven Osborne had seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Trailblazers (2-3). Quali Conley ran 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 24 yards and another score.

Darrius G. Smith made his head coaching debut with Fort Lewis. Emmanuel Nwosu ran 14 times for 69 yards for the Skyhawks.

Dixie State was a member of the Division II Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference from 2016 to 2019, Fort Lewis’ current conference.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-28 13:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public