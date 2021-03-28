Alexa
Hurricanes' Chris Lykes now says he'll enter transfer portal

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 10:57
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has changed his mind and decided to enter the transfer portal, two days after coach Jim Larranaga said the senior guard was turning pro.

Lykes' 2020-21 season was limited to two games because of an ankle injury. He led Miami in scoring as a sophomore and junior.

“It was a tough year for me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Lykes wrote on social media Saturday night. “After talking with my family and a few trustworthy people, the best decision for me is to return to college for another year and prove myself again. ... I will be entering the transfer portal hoping for a fresh start."

Lykes did not say why he changed his plans.

Larranaga's Hurricanes were riddled by injuries this season and went 10-17.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-28 13:36 GMT+08:00

