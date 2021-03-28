Alexa
Ekblad's goal in OT gives Panthers 4-3 win over Stars

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 11:10
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) scores the winning goal past Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the overtime period of an...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrate Ekblad's winning goal as Dallas Stars goalten...
Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (91), center Carter Verhaeghe (23), defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) celebr...
Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) defends on Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period during an NHL hockey game...
Florida Panthers right wing Juho Lammikko (83), Dallas Stars center Tanner Kero (64), defenseman Jamie Oleksiak (2) and center Frank Vatrano (77) go a...
Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44), left wing Jamie Benn (14), defenseman Andrej Sekera (5) and right wing Denis Gurianov (34) celebrate after G...
Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrate after Verhaeghe's short-handed goal during the second per...
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) tries to move the puck between Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) and right wing Juho Lammik...

DALLAS (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored with 9.3 seconds left in overtime after his apparent winner moments earlier was wiped out by a replay review, and the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Saturday night.

Carter Verhaeghe got the Panthers to overtime with a hat trick and they snapped a three-game losing streak that marked their longest of the season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in the first of back-to-back games between the teams in Dallas.

Denis Gurianov, John Klingberg and Joel L’Esperance scored for the Stars, who were coming off Thursday's victory over NHL-leading Tampa Bay but haven't won consecutive games since opening the season 4-0-0. Anton Khudobin stopped 24 shots in his third straight loss (0-1-2).

Ekblad scored on a backhand after being denied a goal with 47.8 seconds remaining in the extra period when a video review determined the play was offside.

Verhaeghe took the team lead with 15 goals and picked up the scoring slack as Florida played without two of its most productive forwards because of injury: captain Aleksander Barkov (13 goals, 37 points) and Patric Hornqvist (12 goals, 25 points).

Verhaeghe scored 24 seconds in on the game’s first shot on goal and added his second late in first period on the power play after Gurianov and Klingberg had given Dallas a 2-1 lead.

Verhaeghe stole the puck from defenseman Miro Heiskanen in Dallas’ defensive zone while killing a penalty and whistled a wrist shot from the left circle to the upper far corner at 17:40 of the second period.

Joel Hanley had two assists for the Stars.

Florida is 14-0-1 when leading after two periods, while Dallas is 0-10-6 when trailing through two.

UP NEXT

Sunday’s game will be the fourth of a five-game homestand for the Stars and the fourth of a five-game road trip for the Panthers.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-28 13:36 GMT+08:00

