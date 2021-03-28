Alexa
Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 10:14
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Matthews fired the puck towards the net that it went off Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and got past goalie Mike Smith. Matthews broke a tie with Oilers star Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead with his 22nd. The Toronto star also had an assist.

Toronto overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, with John Tavares cutting it to open with 7:39 left and William Nylander tying it with 3:22 remaining.

Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 17 saves to help North-leading Toronto win its third straight and improve to 22-10-2.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, Tyson Barrie added a goal and an assist against his former team, and Nurse also scored. Mike Smith made 27 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-best points total to 62.

The teams will complete the two-game set and the nine-game season series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Oilers played for the first time in a week after their three-game series in Montreal was postponed when two members of the Canadiens were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list Monday.

Updated : 2021-03-28 12:05 GMT+08:00

