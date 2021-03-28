New Zealand wins toss, bats in 1st T20 vs. Bangladesh

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee won the toss and decided to bat in the first of three Twenty20 cricket internationals against Bangladesh at Seddon Park on Sunday.

New Zealand is still without injured captain Kane Williamson and has rested Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Tim Seifert, who are bound for the IPL.

In their place, New Zealand named batsman Finn Allen to make his debut while Will Young, previously capped in one-day internationals, will play his first T20 international.

Allen, 21, has been prolific in domestic T20 cricket, scoring 512 runs in 11 innings in the New Zealand Super Smash at an average of 56.88.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson returns after recovering from a back injury and opener Martin Guptill has been named to play his 100th T20 international.

Bangladesh named left-arm fast bowler Shoriful Islam and slow left-armer Nasum Ahmed to make their debuts. Liton Das will keep wicket in place of Mushfiqur Rahim, who has a shoulder injury.

Bangladesh lost the recent one-day international 3-0 and has yet to beat New Zealand in 29 matches in New Zealand across all formats.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Wayne Knights, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

