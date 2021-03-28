Alexa
Mancuso, Richmond beat Elon 31-17

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 08:35
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday.

Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix (1-5, 0-4).

Richmond took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives of the game and led 24-7 at halftime.

The Spiders ran for 192 yards while holding the Phoenix to 30 yards on 24 carries.

