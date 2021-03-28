Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel wins Kazmaier Award

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 08:42
Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel wins Kazmaier Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Senior goaltender Aerin Frankel of Northeastern University won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award on Saturday as the top top player in Division I women’s hockey.

Frankel helped lead the Huskies to a 22-2-1 record and a national runner-up finish and led the nation in nearly every statistical category, including goals-against average (0.81), save percentage (.965), goalie winning percentage (.891) and shutouts (9). She also was honored as Hockey East player and goaltender of the year.

“Aerin has been the backbone of our team the past four seasons, and this year has been her best,” Northeastern coach Dave Flint said. “She is one of, if not the, most competitive goalies I have coached, which I feel is the most important quality in a goaltender. Her numbers are off the charts."

Frankel, from Briarcliff Manor, New York, is the fourth goaltender to win the award, following Jessie Vetter (2009) and Ann-Renee Desbiens (2017) of Wisconsin, and Ali Brewer of Brown (2000). Frankel also is the third Northeastern player to win the Kazmaier, joining Kendall Coyne Schofield (2016) and Brooke Whitney (2002).

Other finalists were senior forward Daryl Watts from the University of Wisconsin and senior forward Grace Zumwinkle from the University of Minnesota.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-28 10:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public