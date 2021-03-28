Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Washington's 3 TDs help Valparaiso sink Butler 28-25

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 08:13
Washington's 3 TDs help Valparaiso sink Butler 28-25

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Robert Washington ran for 120 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air and Valparaiso held off Butler 28-25 on Saturday.

Down 17-7, Washington's 5-yard run finished a seven-play, 73-yard drive that reduced Valparaiso's deficit to 17-14 with 7:36 left in the third.

His 9-yard scoring reception from Chris Duncan with 10:49 left to play gave Valpo (2-1, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) a lead it wouldn't surrender. The score capped a 14-play, 72-yard drive that lasted 7 1/2 minutes.

Later, Keyon Turner picked off Butler quarterback Sam Brown and returned it 12 yards to the Bulldogs' 1-yard line to set up Washington's third score of the day.

The Bulldogs countered with a 16-play, 83-yard drive that ended when Brown ran it in from 12-yards out, and the 2-point conversion made it a 28-25 contest with 91 seconds to go. Valparaiso recovered the on-side kick and killed the clock to end it.

Brown threw for 226 yards for Butler (0-3, 0-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-28 09:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public