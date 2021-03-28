Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Welch leads Samford to blowout win over The Citadel 55-7

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 07:29
Welch leads Samford to blowout win over The Citadel 55-7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Liam Welch accounted for 445 total yards and four touchdowns and Samford beat The Citadel 55-7 on Saturday.

Welch by himself outgained The Citadel 445-330 in overall offense. He threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards on 13 carries and scored once on the ground.

All before halftime, Welch threw touchdowns of 70 and 20 yards to Jai’Rus Creamer, a 25-yarder to Michael Vice and ran it in from 9-yards out for a 34-7 lead at intermission. DeMarcus Ware added two rushing touchdowns for Samford (3-3, 3-3 Southern Conference) in the second half.

Darique Hampton's 25-yard touchdown pass to Raleigh Webb in the second half prevented the shut out.

It was The Citadel’s (0-9, 0-5) worst home loss since a 51-0 drubbing from Appalachian State in 1999. The Citadel was without the services of four suspended starters and turned it over seven times, fumbling it away on six occasions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-28 09:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public