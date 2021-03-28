Alexa
AP source: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Brooklyn Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY , AP Basketball Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/28 07:21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) is blocked by San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) as he tries to score during the first half o...

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge plans to sign with the Brooklyn Nets for the remainder of the season, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

After reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the veteran forward quickly became a coveted free agent for contending teams.

He decided to become the latest big name on the Brooklyn roster, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing wasn't official.

ESPN first reported Aldridge's intentions.

Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs, before they removed him from the rotation earlier this season. He was an All-Star in three of his seasons in San Antonio.

He joins a Nets team that has current All-Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, and added a former one earlier this month when it signed Blake Griffin.

