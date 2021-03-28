Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nayar leads game-winning drive, Idaho beats SUU 33-32

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 07:22
Nayar leads game-winning drive, Idaho beats SUU 33-32

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Nikhil Nayar threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Cutrell Haywood with 7 seconds left to give Idaho a 33-32 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Nayar, the Vandals’ third-string quarterback, entered the game late in the third quarter and finished 12-of-20 passing for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His passing accounted for all 82 yards of Idaho’s 15-play, game-winning drive.

Idaho’s starting quarterback Mike Beaudry was unavailable for the game for undisclosed reasons. CJ Jordan, who started in Beaudry’s place, limped off the field after a sack and finished with 183 yards passing in the first three quarters for Idaho (2-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference).

Hayden Hatten had 12 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown for the Vandals. Haywood caught six passes for 68 yards and Dylan Thigpen ran nine times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Miller passed for 422 yards and three touchdowns for the Thunderbirds (1-3, 1-3). Southern Utah extended its lead to 32-27 on Jake Gerardi’s 46-yard field goal with 2:16 left.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-28 09:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public