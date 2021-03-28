Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mercer outlast Chattanooga and lightning in 35-28 win

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 06:47
Mercer outlast Chattanooga and lightning in 35-28 win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Marshall ran for two touchdowns and Mercer pulled the upset holding off No. 9-ranked Chattanooga 35-28 on Saturday.

Mercer (3-5, 3-2 Southern Conference) now has won back-to-back contests and three of its last four. The Bears never trailed against the Mocs (3-2, 3-1).

Marshall's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left gave the Bears a 35-21 lead. Following the second of two lightning delays that stretched the game's last 6-1/2 minutes a couple hours, Jamoi Mayes returned the kickoff 43 yards to Mercer's 27-yard line to set up Cole Copeland's 21-yard scoring pass to Mayes with 73 seconds left. The Bears recovered the on-side kick attempt and managed to kill the clock.

Marshall's 11-yard touchdown run capped a five-play, 77-yard drive that put Mercer ahead 28-7 with 2:47 left in the third. The Mocs got back in it when Drayton Arnold threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Tyler Smith just 87 seconds later. Lance Jackson then made it a one-score game for the Mocs when he crashed in from a yard out with 10 minutes remaining.

Jackson ran for 135 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public