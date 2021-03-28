Alexa
Holmes leads East Tennessee St. over Western Carolina 24-17

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 06:25
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes had 30 carries for 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead East Tennessee State to a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Holmes had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD run with 12:40 remaining was the only score in the second half. Jacob Saylors ran the ball 15 times for a career-best 136 yards rushing for East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Tyler Keltner kicked a program-record 54-yard field goal for the Buccaneers.

Ryan Glover was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards for Western Carolina (1-8, 1-5). He tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Raekwon Heath in the first quarter. Carlos Davis threw his only pass of the game, a 44-yard touchdown to a wide-open Clayton Bardall early in the second for the Catamounts.

The Buccaneers avenged last season's 23-20 overtime loss at Western Carolina.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

