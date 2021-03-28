Portugal held 2-2 at Serbia, Luxembourg stuns Ireland 1-0

Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne, top, and Luxembourg's Olivier Thill battle for the ball during their World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match... Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne, top, and Luxembourg's Olivier Thill battle for the ball during their World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer matc... Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during their World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match against Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia... Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Portugal's Diogo Jota, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between... Portugal's Diogo Jota, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer ma... Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer ma... Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia's Stefan Mitrovic, left, and Portugal's Diogo Jota challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Ser... Serbia's Stefan Mitrovic, left, and Portugal's Diogo Jota challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Portugal's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Po... Portugal's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia... Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer ma... Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, left, and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the World Cup 2022 group A qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal at the Rajko Mitic stadium in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia successfully fought back to erase a brace of goals by Diogo Jota and draw 2-2 with Portugal in European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.

Luxembourg stunned Ireland 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Gerson Rodrigues, also in Group A.

Jota put the reigning European champions ahead with a pair of first-half headers.

But halftime substitute Nemanja Radonjic set up two goals to pull the hosts level with half an hour to play.

Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic saw a direct red card in stoppage time for a dangerous studs-first tackle on Danilo.

Cristiano Ronaldo was booked right before the final whistle for complaining after he thought he had scored a winner. His shot was heading over the goalline when Serbia’s Stefan Mitrovic slid and cleared the ball.

Ronaldo tossed his captain's armband on the field as he walked off at the end.

In Dublin, Luxembourg's Rodrigues scored with five minutes remaining to humble the Irish, who remained winless in 10 games under coach Stephen Kenny.

Serbia and Portugal are top of the group with four points each. Luxembourg is next with three points. Azerbaijan and Ireland have zero points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports