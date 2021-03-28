Alexa
Morgan leads late VMI comeback in 36-31 win over Wofford

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:45
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Jakob Herres with 35 seconds left sent VMI past Wofford 36-31 on Saturday.

Morgan led a seven-play, 79-yard drive in just 63 seconds for the go-ahead score for the No. 14-ranked Keydets (5-0, 5-0 Southern Conference).

Wofford got the ball to it's own 41-yard line following a short kickoff but ran out of time. The Terriers took a 31-30 lead with 1:43 left when Jimmy Weirick completed a quick slant pass to Landon Parker who outran the defender for a 75-yard touchdown.

Morgan completed a 15-yard touchdown to Herres to put VMI up 27-24 with 9:24 remaining. He finished 25-for-34 passing with no interceptions and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.

Weirick threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and Nathan Walker ran for 81 yards and touchdown for Wofford (1-3, 1-3).

