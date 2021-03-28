Alexa
Pickard, Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 3-1

By MATT SCHOCH , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:45
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, March 27, 202...
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) deflects a shot b Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) during the second period of an NHL...
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno greets teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Win...
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) controls the puck as Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) chases during the first perio...

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart in the first period and Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his first start of the season, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the last-place Red Wings, who were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday night. Dylan Larkin had two assists.

Detroit had 15 of the game’s first 17 shots and capitalized twice while stopping a three-game losing streak.

Pickard earned his first NHL win in more than two years. He had came on twice in relief this year, including Thursday.

Erne deflected a Filip Hronek shot from the point past Elvis Merzlikins to open the scoring. Danny DeKeyser also assisted on Erne’s sixth goal.

Fabbri’s goal came after a pretty combination from Filip Zadina to Larkin, with Fabbri finishing for his team-leading 10th goal at 8:58.

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

