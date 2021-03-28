Alexa
Monmouth opens its season, beats Charleston Southern 35-17

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:23
WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw a pair of touchdown passes, Juwon Farri ran for 124 yards and three scores, and Monmouth opened its season with a 35-17 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Muskett was 18-of-26 passing and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Greene Jr. on the Hawks' opening drive. Green finished with five catches for 166 yards. Farri carried the ball 32 times and scored from the 6, 26, and 2. Assanti Kearney capped the Hawks' scoring with a 20-yard touchdown catch late in the third.

It was Monmouth’s (1-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) first game since Dec. 7, 2019 in a 66-21 loss against James Madison in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Jack Chambers threw interceptions on three straight drives in the third quarter for Charleston Southern (0-2, 0-2). Chambers was 31 of 48 for 341 yards passing with two touchdowns. Cayden Jordan had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

