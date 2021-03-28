Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:05
Sluka ignites Holy Cross in 34-24 win over Fordham

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Sluka ran for 145 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and came off the bench to spark Holy Cross to a 34-24 win over Fordham on Saturday.

Sluka entered the contest roughly halfway through the third quarter with the Crusaders (2-0, 2-0 Patriot League) trailing 14-13. Peter Oliver responded with a 48-yard run to Fordham's 15-yard line before Sluka ran it in from there on the next play for Holy Cross' first lead of the day. The Crusaders never trailed again.

Before the end of the third, Sluka displayed his explosiveness when he took a shotgun snap, ran to his right, got stuffed at the line of scrimmage and then broke back to the left side of the field and sprinted down the sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run and a 27-17 advantage.

Later, Sluka led a nine-play, 74-yard drive that ended when he threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker to seal it with 7:52 left.

Tim DeMorat threw for 440 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Rams and Dequece Carter caught 11 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

It was Fordham's (0-1, 0-1) first game since a 31-14 win over Bucknell on Nov. 23, 2019; a span of 488 days.

