Nicholls St. scores 41 unanswered points, wallops UIW 75-45

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:06
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. completed all but four passes and connected with four different receivers for five touchdowns as Nicholls State walloped Incarnate Word 75-45 in a Top 25 matchup on Saturday, setting a Southland Conference record for points scored.

Scott was 17-of-21 passing for 264 yards as the balanced No. 17-ranked Colonels (4-1. 3-1 Southland) rebounded from a 71-17 thrashing from Sam Houston State on March 13.

The Colonels broke open a three-point game when Scott scored on a run from the 19, unleashing 41 unanswered points for Nicholls. By the end of the onslaught, the Colonels 27-24 lead had grown to 68-24 by 5:40 of the third quarter.

Dai'Jean Dixon capped the scoring when he curled into the back of the end zone from the 3 for his 25th career touchdown, setting the program record.

The 13th-ranked UIW Cardinals (3-1, 3-1) were led by true freshman Cameron Ward's six touchdown passes. Ward was 39-of-65 passing for 470 yards. Eleven receivers caught passes for Incarnate Word.

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

