Mystic Guide wins 25th edition of Dubai World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners’ blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow’s back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and '19.

Mike Stidham’s 4-year-old, sent off the 6-4 favorite with Luis Saez onboard, prevailed by 3 3/4 lengths from Japan’s Chuwa Wizard.

“It’s a totally different atmosphere here, and horses have to be able to handle it,” Stidham said. “It’s not easy for an American horse to come over and do it.”

Godolphin’s Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, was third.

