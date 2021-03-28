Alexa
Mystic Guide wins 25th edition of Dubai World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 05:19
Mystic Guide (C) with jockey Luis Saez gallops after the start before winning $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs) in Dubai, t...
Horses gallop into the first turn in $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March ...
Mystic Guide's trainer Michael Stidham and jockey Luis Saez hold the trophy after winning $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs)...
Jockey Luis Saez reacts after winning on Mystic Guide $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup over 2000m (10 furlongs) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates,...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American challenger Mystic Guide provided Godolphin with victory in the 25th edition of the Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Mystic Guide recorded a third successive victory in the Meydan showpiece in the owners’ blue silks, and their ninth in all following Thunder Snow’s back-to-back triumphs in 2018 and '19.

Mike Stidham’s 4-year-old, sent off the 6-4 favorite with Luis Saez onboard, prevailed by 3 3/4 lengths from Japan’s Chuwa Wizard.

“It’s a totally different atmosphere here, and horses have to be able to handle it,” Stidham said. “It’s not easy for an American horse to come over and do it.”

Godolphin’s Magny Cours, trained in France by Andre Fabre, was third.

Updated : 2021-03-28 07:32 GMT+08:00

