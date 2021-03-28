Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawkins, Northwest Missouri St. repeat as D-II champs 80-54

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 02:50
Hawkins, Northwest Missouri St. repeat as D-II champs 80-54

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Hawkins scored 14 of his 31 points in a back-breaking second-half run as Northwest Missouri State capped a dominating season with an 80-54 defeat of top-seeded West Texas A&M on Saturday, repeating as Division II national champions.

Second seed Northwest Missouri State (28-2), which first won the title in 2017, became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA Division II championships since Cal State Bakersfield in 1993-94.

The repeat championship win was also No. 300 for Bearcats coach Ben Collins.

Hawkins scored his 31 points on 10 of 16 shooting, made 9 of 10 free throws and pulled down 18 rebounds. Wes Dreamer added a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Trevor Hudgins scored 15 points with five assists and Luke Waters scored 13.

Qua Grant led West Texas A&M (19-3) with 20 points but was 7-for-17 shooting, making just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Joel Murray added 12 points. The Buffs were held to 31% shooting (20 of 64).

Throughout the game, Northwest Missouri State scored in bunches while West Texas A&M was unable to put together any sustained runs. Early on the Bearcats passed inside to the 6-foot-7 Hawkins, taking advantage of the height mismatch with the shorter Buffs. With his back to the basket, Hawkins scored with easy spins to the baseline as West Texas A&M was slow to double-team him.

The Bearcats put West Texas A&M away with a dispiriting 19-2 run over six minutes in the middle of the second half. Hawkins scored seven points in 58 seconds, twice on layups and then buried a 3 off a turnover. He capped the drive with three free throws and a layup to give Northwest Missouri State a 35-point lead with 7:32 remaining.

In their run through the tournament, the Bearcats posted wins of 41, 21, 31 and 26 points in four of their final five wins. Northwest Missouri State set a tournament record outscoring its Elite Eight opponents by 78 points. The previous record of 75 had stood since 1970 (Jefferson).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-03-28 04:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public