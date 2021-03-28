Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Duke guard Goldwire plans to leave as graduate transfer

By Associated Press
2021/03/28 01:59
Duke guard Goldwire plans to leave as graduate transfer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke senior Jordan Goldwire plans to leave the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer.

In a statement Saturday, the guard said he would enter his name into the transfer portal to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldwire called his time with the Blue Devils “one of the best experiences of my life.”

Goldwire made his mark primarily through defense while earning a bigger role in his last two seasons. That included making the Atlantic Coast Conference’s all-defensive team as a senior, ranking second in the league with 2.3 steals and seventh in assists (4.0).

That came after he averaged just 7.5 minutes per game through his first two seasons.

“Jordan always embraced his role, and his improvement over the course of his career is a testament to his mentality and competitive spirit,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.

Earlier this week, freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield announced his plans to transfer from the Blue Devils.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Updated : 2021-03-28 04:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
China attacks foreign clothing, shoe brands over Xinjiang
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
China slaps 5-year tariffs on Australian wine
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Taiwan actors under fire for joining Chinese boycott against global brands
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Titanic Taiwanese ship could be stuck in Suez Canal until mid-April
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
New Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys drink for NT$23, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan's Evergreen ship blocks US$9.6 billion in Suez Canal trade per day
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Taiwan celebrities appear in Chinese propaganda video
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public
Chiang Kai-shek's secret escape tunnel in Taipei opens to public